Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh FM receives Romania’s Ambassador

    21 May 2021, 14:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Ambassador of Romania to Kazakhstan Cezar Manole Armeanu on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh FM highly appreciated the level of cooperation between the two countries and expressed intent of Kazakhstan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and in the international arena. The Ambassador was awarded the Certificate of Merit for the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Romania. He expressed gratitude for supporting him during his mission in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region