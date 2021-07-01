Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM receives outgoing Kyrgyz Ambassador

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 July 2021, 12:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kazakhstan Zheenbek Kulubaev who completes his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the issues of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation as well as implementation of the agreements achieved at the top and high levels aimed at all-round strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Minister Tileuberdi awarded the Dostyq Order of the 2nd degree to Ambassador Kulubaev for his contribution to expansion and deepening of bilateral relations.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan  
