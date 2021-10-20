Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh FM receives Matteo Mecacci

    20 October 2021, 22:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Matteo Mecacci, as part of his first visit to Kazakhstan.

    The parties have discussed topical issues of the current OSCE agenda as well as the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Office, in particular with regard to elections. Consistent measures were noted to implement the concept of a «Listening State» initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

    The Minister has also briefed the European colleagues about the recent election of Kazakhstan to the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2022-2024 and defined the priorities of the forthcoming membership of our country in this intergovernmental body.

    In turn, M. Mekacci expressed support for Kazakhstan's efforts to promote the principles of international law and standards in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms, confirming the ODIHR's readiness to expand cooperation with our country within its mandate.

    Italian diplomat Matteo Mecacci was appointed as new Head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights during the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Tirana on 4 December 2020.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy OSCE Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued