Kazakh FM receives Ambassador of Brazil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Nur-Sultan Rubem Barbosa, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects for further development of bilateral relations. The Ambassador informed in detail about the domestic political situation in Brazil.

The Minister focused on concrete proposals to enhance the exchange of visits at the high and highest levels, as well as to expand the legal framework of Kazakh-Brazilian cooperation. Mechanisms for further increasing the volume of bilateral trade have been identified.