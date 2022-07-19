Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakh FM receives Ambassador of Armenia

    19 July 2022 14:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Armen Gevondyan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction between Kazakhstan and Armenia within the framework of international organizations were discussed.
    The interlocutors noted the need to strengthen efforts to improve bilateral trade and create favorable conditions for the business circles of both countries.

    The schedule of joint international events and issues of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia were also discussed.


    Photo: gov.kz
    #Foreign policy # Armenia #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association