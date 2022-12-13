Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany

13 December 2022, 13:14
Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi is on a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. On the first day of the visit, the Minister took part as an honorary guest in a solemn event dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy (ECGE), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The celebration was attended by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Vice-Chancellor – Federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, heads of state bodies of Germany, top managers of leading German companies and business associations.

ECGE is one of the largest and oldest business communities promoting investment projects with German capital in 29 countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The Committee unites the largest key business associations in Germany, representing the interests of almost all areas of business.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Tileuberdi met with Federal Chancellor of Germany Scholz, as well as hold negotiations with Deputy Chairman of the Board of the ECGE Hans-Ulrich Engel and Executive Director Michael Harms.

Congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented to the leadership of the ECGE, which noted the invaluable contribution of the Eastern Committee to the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.


Photo: Kazakh MFA
Теги:
Related news
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Kazakhstan and Argentina hold political consultations
Course of reforms and cooperation with Kazakhstan in focus of OSCE Permanent Council meeting
Read also
Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Kazakhstan and Argentina hold political consultations
Political and socio-economic reforms of Kazakhstan presented in Vienna
Course of reforms and cooperation with Kazakhstan in focus of OSCE Permanent Council meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
2 Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
3 President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
4 Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
5 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture

News