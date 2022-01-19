Kazakh FM pays visit to Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid a working visit to Brussels to meet with the European counterparts.

Namely, the bilateral talks were held with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Sophie Wilmès, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council, Simon Mordue, the European Union’s Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala and the Chief Executive Officer of KBC Group, Johan Thijis, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The key note of the talks between Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister and the leadership of the EU and Belgium was that the parties confirm their intention to develop mutually beneficial, multifaceted cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union which entered into force in March 2020 opens a whole new level in Kazakhstan-EU relations.

The intensification of cooperation, the current situation in Kazakhstan in light of the recent tragic events in the country, as well as the tasks to be implemented in accordance with the agreements reached by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his first official visit to Brussels in November 2021 were the main topics of the talks.

The Minister provided the European partners with a detailed information about the domestic political situation and the counter-terrorist operation that has been carried out with the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping troops, as well as the ongoing withdrawal of those troops from Kazakhstan’s territory. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to preserving the accomplishments and democratic changes achieved over 30 years of the country’s independence.

The talks with Eamon Gilmore and Terhi Hakala focused on the issues of human rights and regional security. Foreign Minister Tileuberdi briefed the interlocutors about the key aspects of the political reforms in Kazakhstan.

The EU Special Representatives expressed support for large-scale reforms, noting the importance of a constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU on the issues of rule of law and democratization which could further strengthen the Kazakhstan - EU partnership.

During the negotiations with Belgium’s Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes and the Policy Adviser to the Head of the European Council Simon Mordue, the Minister discussed the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brussels, as well as the President’s negotiations with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo.

The exchange of views on global issues focused on the ways of interaction within the UN, the OSCE, and other multilateral platforms.

Regional cooperation, the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation with Central Asian nations, and water resources management were also considered during the talks.

As part of the visit, Foreign Minister held a briefing for the European mass media to speak about the current situation in Kazakhstan and the new reforms of the head of state aimed at further development of the country.

While in Brussels, Tileuberdi spoke over the phone with Foreign Minister of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian. Taking into account France’s current presidency in the Council of the European Union, the parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council in April 2022.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of KBC Group, Johan Thijs. The sides discussed cooperation in the banking and financial spheres and cooperation with the Astana International Financial Center.



