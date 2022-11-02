Kazakh FM pays first visit to Northern Macedonia in history of bilateral relations

Kazakh FM pays first visit to Northern Macedonia in history of bilateral relations

SKOPJE. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Republic of North Macedonia, during which prospects for bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of the upcoming chairmanship of North Macedonia in the OSCE in 2023 were discussed, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The Minister held meetings with President Stevo Pendarovski and Chairman of the Assembly (Parliament) Talat Xhaferi, as well as talks with Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

Topical issues of the international agenda were discussed with the North Macedonian President. Tileuberdi informed in detail about the implementation of the large-scale program of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the political modernization of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation with the Chairman of the Assembly Talat Xhaferi, the Kazakh Foreign Minister informed about the process of strengthening parliamentarism and multiparty system in Kazakhstan. The sides discussed in detail ways to expand inter-parliamentary ties and activate the activities of parliamentary friendship groups. The importance of the exchange of visits of legislators and their interaction within the framework of international parliamentary institutions was noted.

During the negotiations in a narrow and expanded format with Minister Bujar Osmani, the parties noted the dynamic and progressive development of the Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation. The schedule of visits at the high and highest levels was discussed. The sides stressed the importance of launching a bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on trade and Economic Cooperation, the first meeting of which will be held on November 3, 2022 in Skopje. The Intergovernmental Commission is co-chaired by the Ministers of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Economy of the Republic of North Macedonia Kreshnik Bekteshi.

The parties considered joint actions to further develop trade and economic cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism, healthcare, education, transport and logistics. Thus, the bilateral trade turnover has grown almost 8 times in the eight months of this year. Agreements have been reached on expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations, as well as business, cultural and educational exchanges.

An exchange of views took place on cooperation within the framework of the UN, OSCE and other multilateral structures. Tileuberdi wished Northern Macedonia success during the upcoming OSCE chairmanship in 2023.

As a result of the negotiations, the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Northern Macedonia adopted a Joint statement containing the main results of the agreements of the parties. The decision to open the Embassy of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia in 2023 has been announced, which will give an additional impetus to the strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

The results of the visit demonstrated that Astana and Skopje are reliable partners and can act as agents of mutual interests at the regional and global levels.