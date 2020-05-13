Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM partakes in SCO Ministerial Council

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 May 2020, 18:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, took part in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was held in a format of videoconference under the chairmanship of the Russian Federation, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the event, heads of the foreign affairs agencies, as well as the SCO Secretary General and the Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, held a constructive exchange of views on the most pressing issues of the international and regional agenda and discussed cooperation of the SCO member states in the context of a new coronavirus infection pandemic. The foreign ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have also examined the issues of collaboration in trade and economic spheres amid new conditions and international activities of the Organization.

In addition, the parties have discussed the preparations for the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in July 2020, as well as a number of other decisions on current activities.

Following the meeting, a statement was made by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO member states in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ministers welcomed the effective cooperation of the SCO with the World Health Organization, other international organizations and associations in the fight against coronavirus infection.

Foreign policy    SCO   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
