Kazakh FM, OSCE PA Special Representative for CA highlight importance of strengthening organization's capacity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At their meeting today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the Vice-President, Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for Central Asia, Pia Kauma, noted the importance of further strengthening the capacity of our common Organization.

During the conversation, the Minister briefed his counterpart on the main directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in terms of the current geopolitical situation in the world and underlined the commitment of the country to multi-vector diplomacy, support, and strengthening of principles of multilateralism and the potential of international organizations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Focusing on the reforms carried out in our country at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tleuberdi stressed the importance of a consistent and balanced approach to the democratization process taking into account the national experience of state development. The historical importance of the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was especially emphasized, which means the projected introduction of amendments into one-third of the articles of the basic law of the country, and would be the most important basis for the construction of a New Kazakhstan and the Second Republic.

In her turn, Kauma shared her impressions from her visit to Kazakhstan, during which she met with the leadership of both chambers of the Parliament, a number of other state bodies, as well as representatives of civil society.

The Head of the OSCE PA delegation welcomed the agenda of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and the improvement of human rights protection mechanisms.

The topics of the role of the OSCE PA in building a political dialogue in the new geopolitical conditions, the dynamics of the development of Central Asia and interstate relations in the region, and the growing perception of its consolidated positions in the modern system of international relations were also touched upon.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue active engagement within the Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE, in general.



