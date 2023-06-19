Go to the main site
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu pays official visit to Minsk

    19 June 2023, 13:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu arrived for his official visit to Belarus on Sunday evening, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the official visit Minister Nurtleu attended the flower laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk.

    He is expected to hold talks with President Alexander Lukashenko and his counterpart Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik today.

    Kazakhstan’s national anthem was played in a walking tunnel not far from the Victory Square in the Belarusian capital. It was played by a Belarusian orchestra.

    Kazakhstan and Belarus established diplomatic relations in September 1992.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus
