Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu to pay official visit to Russia

    10 April 2023, 18:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to make an official visit to Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, during the visit scheduled for April 11 negotiations are to take place with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Assistant to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov.

    «The current issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as interaction on the regional and international agenda are to be discussed,» said Smadiyarov during his meeting with journalists in Astana.

    He added that Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting this week.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to attract Singaporean companies in G4 City project’s realization in Almaty rgn
    Tokayev talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over phone
    Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland
    Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers