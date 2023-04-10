Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu to pay official visit to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to make an official visit to Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, during the visit scheduled for April 11 negotiations are to take place with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Assistant to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov.

«The current issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as interaction on the regional and international agenda are to be discussed,» said Smadiyarov during his meeting with journalists in Astana.

He added that Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting this week.



