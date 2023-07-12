Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu, Saudi Ambassador Faisal Al-Kahtani discuss bilateral cooperation

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 July 2023, 10:28
Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu, Saudi Ambassador Faisal Al-Kahtani discuss bilateral cooperation Photo: MFA press office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

The sides discussed political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction as well as a schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

The parties expressed also interest in further development of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Saudi Arabia.

photo

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular