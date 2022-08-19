Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi visits Vietnam
19 August 2022 08:32

Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi visits Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The visit of the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs to Vietnam has become the first one since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago.

The official part of the visit to Hanoi began with the ceremony of laying wreaths to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.


Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA

Related news
1200-seat school opened in Semey
439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive