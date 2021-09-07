Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays official visit to Switzerland

    7 September 2021, 08:20

    BERN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Kazakh Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has arrived in Switzerland for an official visit, Kazinnform cites the website of the Ministry.

    The talks took place between Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Vice President, Swiss Federal Councilor, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, the main leitmotif of which was the development of multifaceted cooperation on the full range of bilateral relations.

    The sides agreed to further facilitate the development of intergovernmental, interparliamentary, and business ties. Special attention was attached to the ongoing preparations for the upcoming official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Switzerland this November.

    While exchanging the views on international issues, the two discussed the interaction within the UN, OSCE, and other multilateral structures. The agenda also included the regional issues, including the Afghan situation, cooperation with the CA countries and water management.

    The Kazakh minister also held meetings with the heads of Swiss companies Stadler Rail, Ammann Group, Sandoz, KS Genetics, Inoks Capital, and Philip Morris International.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Switzerland
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region