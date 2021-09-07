Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays official visit to Switzerland

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2021, 08:20
BERN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Kazakh Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has arrived in Switzerland for an official visit, Kazinnform cites the website of the Ministry.

The talks took place between Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Vice President, Swiss Federal Councilor, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, the main leitmotif of which was the development of multifaceted cooperation on the full range of bilateral relations.

The sides agreed to further facilitate the development of intergovernmental, interparliamentary, and business ties. Special attention was attached to the ongoing preparations for the upcoming official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Switzerland this November.

While exchanging the views on international issues, the two discussed the interaction within the UN, OSCE, and other multilateral structures. The agenda also included the regional issues, including the Afghan situation, cooperation with the CA countries and water management.

The Kazakh minister also held meetings with the heads of Swiss companies Stadler Rail, Ammann Group, Sandoz, KS Genetics, Inoks Capital, and Philip Morris International.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Kazakhstan and Switzerland  
