    Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi meets US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad

    14 June 2021, 13:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the process of establishing an inter-Afghan dialogue.

    «Kazakhstan will continue to make efforts to contribute to the development of Afghanistan, including within the framework of the C5+1 format, which has already become a key mechanism for interaction between Central Asia and the United States,» Tileuberdi stated during the meeting.

    The sides agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the Afghan direction.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy Events Ministry of Foreign Affairs
