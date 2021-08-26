Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM meets with President of National Council of Swiss Federal Assembly

26 August 2021, 21:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Andreas Aebi, the President of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation during his official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties noted with satisfaction that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan and Switzerland continue to actively cooperate on the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda.

A political dialogue at the highest level has been established: the heads of state will hold talks in the video conference format at the end of May, an official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev is planned to Switzerland.

The results of the visit of a representative business delegation of Switzerland to Kazakhstan in May 2021 and the activities of the Business Council were discussed.

The importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral cooperation was noted. The sides welcomed the active interaction of the parliamentarians of the two countries within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Group «Kazakhstan-Switzerland».

Switzerland is currently the third largest investor in the economy of Kazakhstan, and today there are more than 400 companies with the participation of Swiss capital.

