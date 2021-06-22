Kazakh FM meets with President of Int’l Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the issues of further development and expansion of existing cooperation between the founding country of the Foundation-Kazakhstan and the organization.

At the meeting Gunay Efendiyeva stressed that the Foundation takes active part in the organization of the events and implementation of various projects in the sphere of protection and promotion of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

She continued by pointing out that joint work on the promotion of longstanding traditions and rich history of the Turkic countries, including Kazakhstan, will greatly contribute to the cultural development of the entire Turkic world.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi, in his turn, emphasized the importance of the Foundation’s activity aimed at bringing together the Turkic peoples and expressed support to the projects implemented by the Foundation.

The meeting further praised the importance of declaring Turkestan the spiritual capital of the Turkic world and Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. The sides underlined the importance of further joint efforts on making Shusha one of the most recognized cultural centers of the Turkic world.