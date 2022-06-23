Kazakh FM meets with Federal Chancellor of Austria

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Negotiations were held between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer this week, during which the Kazakh diplomat acquainted the interlocutor with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's ongoing political and socio-economic reforms, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The parties noted the need for further development of the political dialogue at the highest level and exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for further development of trade, economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was paid to the issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. The importance of interregional cooperation in the Central Asia - European Union format was emphasized.

The parties noted with satisfaction good results have been achieved over 30 years of diplomatic relations between the countries, and agreed to make every effort to deepen cooperation with the active use of such mechanisms as the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council.Austria is one of the important trade partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Between January and April this year, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 6.3%, compared to the same period last year and amounted to US$ 52.1 million. Last year, the trade turnover exceeded US$ 163 million.