Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM meets with Azerbaijani ambassador

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 June 2021, 16:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi has held a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov as the latter completes his diplomatic mission in the country, Kazinform cites the official website of the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Kazakh minister noted the significant role of the outgoing ambassador in the development of bilateral political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian relations.

It was noted that in the 13-year-long diplomatic mission of Rashad Mammadov in the country the agreement to construct the optical and fiber communications line under the Caspian Sea was signed, construction of the Azersun logistics center and transformer plant within the Morport Aktau special economic zone, launch of plastic pipe plant in Mangistau region as well as other investment projects were carried out.

As decreed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the minister awarded Rashad Mamadov the Dostyk Order, 2nd class, for his personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations


