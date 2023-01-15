Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received the Ambassador of Malaysia in Astana Said Mohamad Bakri bin Said Abdul Rahman on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reportsed.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and summed up the results of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Tileuberdi thanked the Malaysian diplomat for efforts to expand and develop bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Malaysia during his work in Astana, and in accordance with the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented the Ambassador with a high award – the Order of «Достық» II degree. The significant contribution of Bakri to the strengthening of the political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation between Astana and Kuala Lumpur, as well as the rapprochement of the peoples of the two states was noted.

In his turn, Ambassador Bakri expressed sincere gratitude for the appreciation of his work and gratitude for the support of his mission.





Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA