Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh FM, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture meet in Nur-Sultan

    14 June 2022, 07:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi, Kazinform learned from the MFA’s press office.

    The sides expressed satisfaction over a positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Indian cooperation in all spheres of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on the topical issues of the international agenda. The parties discussed the two countries’ interaction within such multilateral platforms as CICA, CA-India as well as the schedule of upcoming top level meetings.

    The sides agreed to continue the dialogue at various levels for further strengthening of the Kazakhstan-India strategic partnership.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President