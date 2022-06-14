Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture meet in Nur-Sultan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 June 2022, 07:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi, Kazinform learned from the MFA’s press office.

The sides expressed satisfaction over a positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Indian cooperation in all spheres of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on the topical issues of the international agenda. The parties discussed the two countries’ interaction within such multilateral platforms as CICA, CA-India as well as the schedule of upcoming top level meetings.

The sides agreed to continue the dialogue at various levels for further strengthening of the Kazakhstan-India strategic partnership.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and India   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
