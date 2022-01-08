Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM holds telephone conversation with High Representative of EU

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2022, 09:11
Kazakh FM holds telephone conversation with High Representative of EU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Upon an initiative of the European side, acting Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a phone conversation with Vice-President of the European Commission – High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs Josep Borrell, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The European side was informed in detail about the situation in the country and about the counter-terrorism operation conducted with the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping forces.

Borrell having conveyed his support for the efforts of the Kazakh authorities has expressed his hopes for the earliest settlement of the situation.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final