Kazakh FM holds talks with Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the prospects of further expansion of Kazakh-Finnish cooperation in political, investment as well as trade and economic spheres.

They continued by determining the ways of expanding cooperation in such areas as telecommunications, digitalization, transport, logistics, and medicine.

Within the framework of his visit to Kazakhstan Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland Ville Skinnari was accompanied by heads of such Finnish companies as Nokia, Kone, Nurminen Logistics, and Planmeca.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ville Skinnari.