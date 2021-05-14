Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM holds talks with Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 May 2021, 20:46
Kazakh FM holds talks with Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the prospects of further expansion of Kazakh-Finnish cooperation in political, investment as well as trade and economic spheres.

They continued by determining the ways of expanding cooperation in such areas as telecommunications, digitalization, transport, logistics, and medicine.

Within the framework of his visit to Kazakhstan Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland Ville Skinnari was accompanied by heads of such Finnish companies as Nokia, Kone, Nurminen Logistics, and Planmeca.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ville Skinnari.

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor