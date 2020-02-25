Go to the main site
    Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings in Geneva

    25 February 2020, 13:19

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan, has held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

    The meeting with the head of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevêdo has discussed preparation for conducting the 12th WTO ministerial conference in Nur-Sultan. The event is planned to be carried out in June the current year.

    Mr. Tileuberdi met with Tatyana Valova general director of the UN Office in Geneva. The interlocutors exchanged views of stirring up cooperation between Kazakhstan and organizations of the UN Office in Geneva which play key role in implementing political, humanitarian, economic and social priorities of our country.

    In addition, Kazakh Minister held meetings with foreign ministers of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and Finland Pekka Haavisto.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
