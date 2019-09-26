Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM holds a series of bilateral meetings in New York

Alzhanova Raushan
26 September 2019, 12:56
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a number of bilateral meetings, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi held separate negotiations with the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan Mahmood Qureshi, Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Norway Ine Soreide and Croatia Gordan Grlic Radman. During the meetings current issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and these states were discussed.

photo

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) opened on 17 September 2019. 24 September 2019 was the first day of the high-level General Debate.

photo

President of the General Assembly, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande promised to give priority to peace and security, in particular, to efforts aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts, as well as efforts to promote fair economic and social order.

photo

