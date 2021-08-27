Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM extends congratulation to his Iranian counterpart

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2021, 20:38
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi has extended a congratulatory message to Iran’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, IRNA reports.

According to mfa.ir, Tileuberdi congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on the occasion of his approval by the Iranian Parliament as well as his commencement as new foreign minister in Iran.
The Kazakh foreign minister expressed readiness to cooperate with his newly-appointed Iranian counterpart to expand all-out collaborations based on good neighborliness in the Caspian Sea region.
Expressing hope to witness extension of amicable ties between the two nations, the foreign minister underlined that the future cooperation will continue to be based on both countries’ national interests.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Iran  
