Kazakh FM attends sitting of SCO Council of FMs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 July 2021, 17:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations under the chairmanship of Tajikistan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Prior to the sitting President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received SCO Foreign Ministers.

During the Council sitting debated were the results of the Organization’s activities for the past 20 years and pressing issues of the international and regional agenda. They focused on priority tasks for further SCO development and plans for cooperation with other multilateral structures.

photo


Addressing those gathered the Kazakh FM noted the SCO role and its significance in strengthening international security and regional cooperation. He stressed that Kazakhstan is constantly striving to contribute to full-scale realization of its huge potential.

photo


Foreign Ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan approved preparations for the Council of Heads of State of SCO member states slated for this September in Dushanbe and draft Dushanbe Declaration.

Following the session the parties adopted the information statement of the SCO FMs.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    SCO   Kazakhstan  
