    Kazakh FM attends C5+1 Ministerial

    15 July 2021, 15:53

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Today Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the C5+1 Ministerial for Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing those present Uzbek FM Abdulaziz Kamilov noted uniqueness of the C5+1 format dialogue which contributed to promoting regional partnership in economy, energy and trade, ecological issues, and joint response to security threats.

    The sides debated cooperation aspects in the C5+1 format, exchanged views on international policy and ensuring regional security.

    The meeting was organized as part of the international conference themed Central Asia and South Asia: regional cooperation. Challenges and opportunities.

    Besides, the Kazakh FM is expected to meet with some of his counterparts.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

