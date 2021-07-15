Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM attends C5+1 Ministerial

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 July 2021, 15:53
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Today Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the C5+1 Ministerial for Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing those present Uzbek FM Abdulaziz Kamilov noted uniqueness of the C5+1 format dialogue which contributed to promoting regional partnership in economy, energy and trade, ecological issues, and joint response to security threats.

The sides debated cooperation aspects in the C5+1 format, exchanged views on international policy and ensuring regional security.

photo

The meeting was organized as part of the international conference themed Central Asia and South Asia: regional cooperation. Challenges and opportunities.

Besides, the Kazakh FM is expected to meet with some of his counterparts.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Central Asia   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
