    Kazakh FM attends Belt and Road int’l conference on fight against COVID-19

    18 June 2020, 23:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the High-level Video Conference On Belt and Road International Cooperation themed Solidarity in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    Senior officials of international organizations (UN, WHO) and Foreign Ministers and officials of the Foreign Ministries of CIS, South-East Asia, Eastern Europe and Northern Africa took part in the event.

    Those attending debated measures and cooperation in fighting against coronavirus pandemic, shared views on economic rehabilitation and further realization of the projects within the One Belt, One Road initiative in the post-pandemic period.

    Addressing those present the Kazakh FM stressed the need to strengthen practical cooperation in battle against COVID-19 and foster accelerated economy digitalization of the One Belt, One Road nations. Kazakhstan supported the Health Silk Road initiative and Digital Silk Road development. In this context the Minister added that Kazakhstan is ready to further play an important role as a transit and transport hub bridging Asia and Europe.

    Following the meeting the Joint Statement was adopted.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

