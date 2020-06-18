Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM attends Belt and Road int’l conference on fight against COVID-19

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2020, 23:12
Kazakh FM attends Belt and Road int’l conference on fight against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the High-level Video Conference On Belt and Road International Cooperation themed Solidarity in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Senior officials of international organizations (UN, WHO) and Foreign Ministers and officials of the Foreign Ministries of CIS, South-East Asia, Eastern Europe and Northern Africa took part in the event.

Those attending debated measures and cooperation in fighting against coronavirus pandemic, shared views on economic rehabilitation and further realization of the projects within the One Belt, One Road initiative in the post-pandemic period.

Addressing those present the Kazakh FM stressed the need to strengthen practical cooperation in battle against COVID-19 and foster accelerated economy digitalization of the One Belt, One Road nations. Kazakhstan supported the Health Silk Road initiative and Digital Silk Road development. In this context the Minister added that Kazakhstan is ready to further play an important role as a transit and transport hub bridging Asia and Europe.

Following the meeting the Joint Statement was adopted.


Foreign policy    Ministry of Foreign Affairs   One Belt, One Road  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%