Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh FM attended meeting of Central Asian countries’ foreign ministers

    15 July 2021, 07:42

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in an informal meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting was held as part of the International Conference «Central and South Asia: Regional interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities» scheduled for July 15-16 in Tashkent.

    The event discussed the issues relating to the preparation for the next consultative meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan as well as the joint document drafts set to be proposed to the Heads of State for consideration.

    Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Maredov, Head of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, and First Deputy of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Nuran Niyazaliyev attended the meeting.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Central Asia Events Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays