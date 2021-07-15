Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh FM attended meeting of Central Asian countries’ foreign ministers

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 July 2021, 07:42
Kazakh FM attended meeting of Central Asian countries’ foreign ministers

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in an informal meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was held as part of the International Conference «Central and South Asia: Regional interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities» scheduled for July 15-16 in Tashkent.

The event discussed the issues relating to the preparation for the next consultative meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan as well as the joint document drafts set to be proposed to the Heads of State for consideration.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Maredov, Head of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, and First Deputy of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Nuran Niyazaliyev attended the meeting.


Central Asia   Events   Kyrgyzstan    Tajikistan   Turkmenistan    Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published