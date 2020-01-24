Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakh FlyArystan to expand its flights network

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 January 2020, 19:46
Kazakh FlyArystan to expand its flights network

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s only lowcoster, will launch flights on the Nur-Sultan – Aktobe – Nur-Sultan route, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the company.

The launch of the flights is planned on Feb. 28, 2020. The flights are to be carried out four times a week.

As of the end of 2019, FlyArystan was implementing flights on 13 routes. The company also launched its first international flights from Nur-Sultan to Moscow in Dec. 2019.

As noted earlier by Head of FlyArystan Tim Jordan, the company is planning to open at least two new aircraft bases in Karaganda and Aktobe in 2020, and this could lead to launch of more flights.

FlyArystan is the first and only low-cost air company of Kazakhstan. The company started selling tickets online in March 2019.


Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region