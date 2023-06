Kazakh flag installed in Kentau

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Construction of a Square of Symbols is underway in Kentau city, Kazinform reports.

The construction is set to be completed in March next year. The Kazakh flag with a flagpole as tall as 25 meters has been installed in the Square of Symbols also known among locals as Koktobe.

It is expected that a restaurant and a hotel are to be constructed there.