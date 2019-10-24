Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh First President attends Djokovic vs Nadal match

    24 October 2019, 22:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a charity tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Kazinform reported referring to the press service of Elbasy.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev met with world tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal prior to the game.

    «Kazakhstanis are very happy to see the greatest tennis players of the planet. I always watch your games. You have achieved great results in sports», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Sport Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy