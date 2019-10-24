Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alzhanova Raushan
24 October 2019, 22:06
Kazakh First President attends Djokovic vs Nadal match

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a charity tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Kazinform reported referring to the press service of Elbasy.

Nursultan Nazarbayev met with world tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal prior to the game.

«Kazakhstanis are very happy to see the greatest tennis players of the planet. I always watch your games. You have achieved great results in sports», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

