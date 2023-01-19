Go to the main site
    Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet

    19 January 2023, 19:14

    ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Aleksey Miller met today in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    The meeting focused on the main issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the field of natural gas.

    A roadmap defining the main areas of interaction of the sides, in particular Kazakh gas processing at Orenburg oil refinery, possibilities of supplying Russian gas to Kazakhstan, as well as promising projects of cooperation, was signed.

    Attending the meeting were Kazakh ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, as well as QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov.


