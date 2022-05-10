Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Finance Ministry, Supreme Court and Taxpayer Association visits UK

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 May 2022, 13:13
LONDON. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Taxpayers Association led by the First Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Sultangaziev arrived in the United Kingdom to examine the experience of British experts in tax litigation and pre-trial resolution of tax disputes and the development of tax and civil legislation.

The delegation is expected to hold talks with the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, the Supreme Court of the UK, HM Revenue and Customs, the UK Revenue Bar Association and the First-tier Tribunal, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

The Kazakh side intends to apply the experience and information gained during the visit to improve the national legislation and tax administration practice.

