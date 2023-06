Kazakh films to vie for top honors at Asia Microfilm Art Festival in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The works of Kazakh film director Arman Baimuratov will be screened at the VIII Asia Microfilm Art Festival in China.

The film Ozgeris, Vo sne and Tupik were selected for the Asia Microfilm Art Festival in China underway in Yunnan's southwest city Lincang.

Arman Baimuratov was born in 1972 in East Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Zhurgenev National Academy of Arts.