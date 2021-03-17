Go to the main site
    Kazakh films highly praised by Romanian audience

    17 March 2021, 20:20

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM – Romania continues to hold a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Within the framework of the Kazakhstan Film Festival in Bucharest, which is being held in virtual mode for the first time, a feature film directed by Akan Satayev «Tomiris» was shown, telling about the life of the queen of Massagets.

    The new format of the film festival allowed more viewers in Romania to connect to the live broadcast and watch a historical film with subtitles in Romanian. At the same time, the first film of the festival has already received positive responses from the Romanian public.

    On March 17-18, 2021, the Romanian audience will be presented with the films of Kazakh directors Erlan Nurmukhambetov «The Walnut Tree» and Rashid Suleimenov «The Road Home».

    Adlet Seilkhanov

