Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh film Zere screened at Hanoi International Film Festival

    4 November 2022, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh film ‘Zere’ directed by Dauren Kamshшbayev is screened at the Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam, Kazinform learned from the press service of Kazakhfilm Studio.

    The Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) was established in 2010 as the Vietnam International Film Festival, which acquaints the audience with new films of all genres including full-length, short-length films, documentaries and animated cartoons.

    Zere is a story of a young freedom-loving Kazakh girl, who turns against the will of her mother, and builds her life on her own.

    Starring in the film are Adina Bazhan, Sanurzhan Suleimenov, Murat Bissembin, Berik Aitzhanov, Olga Landina, Yelzhas Rakhim etc. The film was shot on the shore of Balkhash Lake, on Taisoigan island and in Moyinkum sands.


    Photo: kazakhfilm.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand