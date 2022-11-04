Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh film Zere screened at Hanoi International Film Festival

4 November 2022, 11:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh film ‘Zere’ directed by Dauren Kamshшbayev is screened at the Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam, Kazinform learned from the press service of Kazakhfilm Studio.

The Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) was established in 2010 as the Vietnam International Film Festival, which acquaints the audience with new films of all genres including full-length, short-length films, documentaries and animated cartoons.

Zere is a story of a young freedom-loving Kazakh girl, who turns against the will of her mother, and builds her life on her own.

Starring in the film are Adina Bazhan, Sanurzhan Suleimenov, Murat Bissembin, Berik Aitzhanov, Olga Landina, Yelzhas Rakhim etc. The film was shot on the shore of Balkhash Lake, on Taisoigan island and in Moyinkum sands.


Photo: kazakhfilm.kz

