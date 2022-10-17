Kazakh film Scheme successfully presented at 27th Busan Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The film Scheme directed by Farkhat Sharipov of Kazakhstan was presented at the 27th Busan International Film Festival held from October 5 to 14, 2022 in Busan, South Korea, Kazinform learned from Khabar.

The film was presented in the program A Window on Asian Cinema, which included 30 most interesting films of the region.

According to Korean KBS channel, director Sharipov conveyed the story of children in need of attention and protection with the help of easy-to-understand symbols. Another edition notes that the Kazakh film keeps the viewer in suspense.

Scheme won the Grand Prix of the Berlin Film Festival this year.

The film raises the problem of exploitation of teenagers, drug addiction and alcoholism. Victoria Romanova and Tair Svintsov starred in the film which became a debut one for both.

In Kazakhstan, the film was released in April 2022.



Photo: instagram.com/scheme_film





