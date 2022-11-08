Kazakh film «Dawn of the Great Steppe» screened at Stockholm Cinema House

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM A film screening dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Republic Day was held at the Stockholm Cinema House with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Sweden and the Association of Kazakh Youth in Sweden, Kazinform learned from the MFA’s press office.

Those attending the event were the representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, mass media media, public figures and residents of Sweden.

The audience was presented Akan Sataev’s work - Uly Dala Tany/Dawn of the Great Steppe.

The film features the historical era when Kassym Khan was at the head of the Kazakh Khanate. It was during these years that the state reached its heyday and established control over the vast territories of the Eastern Desht-i-Kipchak. Then the Kazakhs became known as an independent ethnic community far beyond their territory. The plot of the film is rapidly developing in the struggle of the Kazakh and Sheiban rulers for the cities on the Syr Darya river at the turn of the XV-XVI centuries.





Opening the show, Kazakh diplomats greeted the Swedish audience. «Cultural cooperation is certainly the key to expanding cooperation between countries in all spheres. Today's event gives Swedish film lovers a great opportunity to learn about the Kazakh culture, our history and traditions. Thus, by holding the Days of Kazakh Cinema, we strive to bring the Kazakh and Swedish peoples closer together», said the diplomats.





Photo: gov.kz



