Kazakh film ‘Akyn’ screened in Mexico City
11 October 2022, 19:40

Kazakh film ‘Akyn’ screened in Mexico City

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Akyn film was screened as part of the renowned authors section at the Black Canvas Contemporary Film Festival in Mexico City, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhfilm film studio.

The film was screened in the original language with subtitles in Spanish.

In total, over 125 films, including 59 foreign ones, were presented during the festival.

The Akyn film shot by the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm studio was highly praised in Japan, Brazil and at the Berlinale festival.

Photo: kazakhfilm.kz



