Kazakh film Akyn awarded main prize at film festival in Portugal

21 November 2022, 21:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Film Akyn by Darezhan Omirbayev received the main prize of the Lisbon & Sintra Film Festival 2022 (LEFFEST) in Portugal, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

The film is about the poet fearing to be misunderstood and irrelevant in the era of technologies. The shooting was held in Almaty, Almaty region and Atyrau.

The Akyn film shot by the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm studio was highly praised in Japan, Brazil and at the Berlinale festival.

In Kazakhstan, the film was set for a limited release in April this year. The film is coming out in France starting from December 14.